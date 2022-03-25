Imogene Edmonds, Oliver Springs

Imogene Edmonds, 86, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away at home surrounded by her sweetheart of 65 years, Bill Edmonds, and her children, Debbie (Perry) Pruitt, Brenda Edmonds, Billy Edmonds, Jr., and Becky (Lee) Jones on Friday, March 25, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lela Giles, and by five of her sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Oma Giles Kelley, and her brothers, Cecil and Paul Giles, her seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Imogene was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. She dedicated her entire life to Christ and her family. Imogene was one of the most selfless souls that this world has ever known. Her compassionate heart and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by both family and friends, but her spirit will live on in each of us.

A graveside service will be supported by the Jackson Funeral Home and will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. Toonie Cash.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either of Imogene’s favorite charities, Samaritan’s Purse (Operation Christmas Child) or Operation Smile.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Imogene, please visit our floral store.

