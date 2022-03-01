Hettie Marguarite Foster, Gary, IN

Hettie Marguarite Foster, age 81 of Gary, IN passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She is survived by son, Steven (Lynn) Foster, and grandchildren, Jake, Brock, and Tiffany Foster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest E. Foster, and son, Michael Foster.

A Memorial Gathering was held on January 29, 2022, at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN.

Burial will be in Oliver Springs Cemetery on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:00.

