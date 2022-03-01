Hettie Marguarite Foster, Gary, IN

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Hettie Marguarite Foster, age 81 of Gary, IN passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She is survived by son, Steven (Lynn) Foster, and grandchildren, Jake, Brock, and Tiffany Foster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest E. Foster, and son, Michael Foster.

A Memorial Gathering was held on January 29, 2022, at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN.

Burial will be in Oliver Springs Cemetery on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 12:00.

To leave a note for Hettie’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hettie, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Glenna Ruth Freytag, Oak Ridge

Glenna Ruth Freytag, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Oak Ridge, TN …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: