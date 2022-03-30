Harold Dean Compton, Oliver Springs

Harold Dean Compton, age 83 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Harold was born on June 6, 1938, in Clinchmore, TN. He served in the US Army as a Medic from 1960- to 1962 and later worked as a Correctional Officer for 32 years. He was employed through the Tennessee Department of Correction and retired from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. Harold never met a stranger and loved to tell stories of his past experiences in the Army and at the State Penitentiary. When he was able, he loved biking, hunting, playing baseball and badminton, board games, and spending time on the lake. Harold loved to cook and inventing his own recipes. He was widely known amongst his family and friends for his spaghetti and chili. Most importantly, he was a Christian and spent most of his time with his family and friends who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Raymond Compton and Dessie Mae Byrge Compton Clark; stepfather, Elmer Clark.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Genevieve Ward Compton; daughter, Tena Compton Naja (Zack); son, Michael Dean Compton (Sandy); daughter, Belinda Compton Ebeling (partner Samuel Rhoad); grandchildren, Tamara Naja Machado (Timothy); Brandon Ross Ebeling (partner Maggie Pesterfield), Makayla Yasmine Naja, and Brent Thomas Ebeling; sister, Sharon Hickman (Dean); very special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, cousins, and friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no public service. His immediate family will be having a private Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust at 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018, or at www.DAV.org.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Compton family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harold Dean Compton, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

