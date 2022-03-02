Gregory C. Wilson, Rockwood

Mr. Gregory C. Wilson, age 65, a resident of the Westel community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 28, 1956, in Harriman, Tennessee. Greg was a retired Truck Driver and Diesel Mechanic with Clyde Wilson Trucking and was a member of the Eastanallee Baptist Church in Riceville, Tennessee. He loved photography and always had a great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Wilson; mother, Dot Parkinson; grandmother, Mary Lou Sensaboy Wilson; and brother-in-law, Michael Grayson.

Survivors include:

Loving Wife of 15 years: Linda D. Wilson of Rockwood (Westel), TN

Son: Shawn Wilson of Rockwood, TN

Step-Children: Dawn R. York of Cumberland County, TN

Tonia Kimble of Roane County, TN

2 Granddaughters

2 Grandsons

1 Great Granddaughter

Sisters: Jean Wilson Grayson of Athens, TN

Penny Wilson Killer (Andrej) of Alpharetta, GA

Connie Renee Wilson of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Rebecca Segrest (Craig) of Gray, TN

Brother: Rick Wilson (Truda) of Knoxville, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) until 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Chaplain Jeff Spry officiating. Private family disposition will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made for funeral expenses.

