GOVERNOR PROCLAIMS MARCH 4 AS ARBOR DAY IN TENNESSEE

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

Germantown Hosts State Arbor Day Celebration

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed March 4 as Arbor Day in Tennessee to recognize the importance of planting and maintaining trees in our state. This year’s celebration will be held in Germantown in Shelby County.

“We congratulate Germantown for being recognized as the Tennessee Tree City of the Year by our partners with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council,” State Forester David Arnold said, “We’re proud to highlight Germantown for Arbor Day in Tennessee and the work they’re doing to maintain tree canopy coverage. Planting trees enhances our rural and urban landscapes, provides forest products and jobs for forest industries, reduces the erosion of our topsoil, and provides habitat for wildlife.”

During West Tennessee’s most recent ice storm, trees in Germantown suffered significant damage, particularly at the Oaklawn Garden Arboretum and its botanical gardens and park.

“Restoration is steady as we work with Germantown’s Public Works Department on tree repairs, removals, and debris pick up,” Germantown’s Natural Resource Manager and Certified Arborist Wes Hopper said. “During the cleanup, we are moving ahead with educational tree tours and the addition of our third arboretum. The Tennessee Urban Forestry Council has been a valued partner in our arboretum program, and we’re pleased to offer the Certified Arborist Study Course this fall.”

Germantown has been recertified for the status of a Tree City of the World as well as a Tree City USA. Tree City is a nationwide movement that provides the framework for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

Citizens are encouraged to support Arbor Day by visiting local nurseries and garden centers for Tennessee-grown trees. The Division of Forestry’s East Tennessee Nursery also grows tree seedlings to meet forest conservation needs. Selecting native trees adds value to your home with a quality product that is acclimated to Tennessee’s growing conditions. A list of nurseries and garden centers with locally grown trees is available at www.picktnproducts.org. Orders for the Division’s nursery will be taken until April 15 and are for bulk orders of a minimum of 25 seedlings of any selected species.

For information about how to properly maintain landscape trees for optimal growth, visit your local Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry office or visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.html.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. Additionally, the Division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UPDATE: The Driver of Overturned Truck Named, no charges pending

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report has now been sent to us regarding Wednesday’s tractor trailer …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: