Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation to Locate New Manufacturing Operations in Oak Ridge

Seattle, Washington-based manufacturer of inherently safe nuclear fuels to establish new facility in Roane County

Company will invest $13 million in Oak Ridge over the next five years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) officials announced today the company will establish new manufacturing operations in Oak Ridge.

USNC will invest $13 million in its Pilot Fuel Manufacturing (PFM) facility and create 31 new jobs over the next five years.

Located in the East Tennessee Technology Park, the Oak Ridge pilot facility will specialize in manufacturing the company’s Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCMâ) nuclear fuel and refractory ceramic (silicon carbide) materials. The inherently safe FCM fuel is designed for use in USNC’s Micro Modular Reactor (MMRTM) and other advanced reactors.

The facility will be in close proximity to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s Y-12 National Security Complex, allowing USNC to leverage the region’s highly skilled workforce, which is trained to work on nuclear fuel solutions.

Privately funded, American-owned and controlled, USNC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and is a global leader in the deployment of micro reactors and a strong vertical integrator of nuclear power technologies. Today, the company employs more than 150 people across its operations in Canada, France, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region resulting in roughly 9,500 job commitments and approximately $3 billion in capital investment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

