Glenna Ruth Freytag, Oak Ridge

Glenna Ruth Freytag, age 55, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Glenna was of the Baptist faith, and she loved spending time with her granddaughter.

Glenna is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Glenna McCoy.

She is survived by her sons, Dustin Lowe of Oak Ridge, TN and Randy Freytag of Wartburg, TN; brother, JP McCoy (Shauna) of Rocky Top, TN; sister, Frances Dison (Lynn) of Clinton, TN; granddaughter, Mia Schwab; special friend, Mary Gorman.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a Celebration of Life in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

