Gail Lee Mitchell, 67

Gail Lee Mitchell, age 67, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on December 6, 1954, in Knoxville, TN to the late Arthur and Bessie Bradley Mitchell. Gail was a member of the Solway Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and shopping. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by, Sisters, Sandra and Janice Mitchell; brother-in-law, Lynn Dagley.

Gail is survived by, sisters, Phyllis Mitchell, and Joyce Dagley; brothers, Ronnie Mitchell, Jerry Mitchell (Patsy), and Vestal Mitchell (Patricia). Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Matthew Thompson officiating. Gail’s interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Black Oak Baptist Church, 236 Black Oak Road, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com

