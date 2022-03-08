Former Kingston Elementary PTO Treasurer Misappropriated Money

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has determined that the former treasurer of the Kingston Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) misappropriated PTO funds totaling at least $19,363 between October 2014 and August 2018.

The former treasurer, not mentioned in the release, made multiple withdrawals of cash from the PTO bank account. When questioned about the withdrawals, he said he did not have any documentation to support how he used the money. Therefore, investigators could not determine if the cash was used for the benefit of the PTO or for personal purposes.

Additionally, the former treasurer used the PTO’s debit card and checks to make $46,976.48 in questionable disbursements. These disbursements were also not supported by itemized receipts, invoices, or other details. Investigators allowed the former treasurer sufficient time to provide supporting documentation; however, he was either unable or unwilling to provide this information. The results of this investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District. Also noted in the release was that the secretary or The PTO at the time interviewed stated that proper records of the meetings were not conducted as they should be

“School support organizations in Tennessee are required by law to implement controls to safeguard funds and property,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the PTO failed to provide adequate

oversight and accountability of PTO funds. At a minimum, the PTO should ensure all invoices for disbursements are obtained and kept on file.”

To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html

If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call

the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at:

tncot.cc/fraud.

