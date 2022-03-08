Former Kingston Elementary PTO Treasurer Misappropriated Money

Brad Jones 15 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has determined that the former treasurer of the Kingston Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) misappropriated PTO funds totaling at least $19,363 between October 2014 and August 2018.

The former treasurer, not mentioned in the release, made multiple withdrawals of cash from the PTO bank account. When questioned about the withdrawals, he said he did not have any documentation to support how he used the money. Therefore, investigators could not determine if the cash was used for the benefit of the PTO or for personal purposes.

Additionally, the former treasurer used the PTO’s debit card and checks to make $46,976.48 in questionable disbursements. These disbursements were also not supported by itemized receipts, invoices, or other details. Investigators allowed the former treasurer sufficient time to provide supporting documentation; however, he was either unable or unwilling to provide this information. The results of this investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 9th Judicial District. Also noted in the release was that the secretary or The PTO at the time interviewed stated that proper records of the meetings were not conducted as they should be
“School support organizations in Tennessee are required by law to implement controls to safeguard funds and property,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the PTO failed to provide adequate
oversight and accountability of PTO funds. At a minimum, the PTO should ensure all invoices for disbursements are obtained and kept on file.”

To view the investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html
If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call
the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at:
tncot.cc/fraud.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

No Package Stores Will Be on the Ballot in Oliver Springs, For Now

The Oliver Springs Town Council voted 4 to 2 last night in their council meeting, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: