Family pet dies in fire at home on W. Dalton Road in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Mar 18, 2022) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on March 18, 2022, at 1:04 p.m. Crews arrived within 3 minutes of the call to find flames throughout the residence. Firefighters were able to locate the family pet who had died from smoke inhalation. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and appears accidental. The home was heavily damaged. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The agencies that responded included ORFD, the Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and the Oak Ridge Electric Department.

If you need a smoke alarm or alarm inspection, you can always contact ORFD for a free inspection and alarm at865-425-FIRE (3473).

