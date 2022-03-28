Evelyn Hatfield, Oakdale

Mrs. Evelyn Hatfield, age 72, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Freddie Hatfield.

Her parents: George and Dorothy Redmon.

One brother: Clayton Redmon.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Scotty Hatfield and Matthew and Katie Lynn Hatfield.

Four grandchildren: Mason, Shelby, Briar, and Ella.

Three brothers and sisters-in-law: Claude and Ann Redmon, Danny and Sue Redmon, and Stanley and Patty Redmon.

Three sisters and brothers-in-law: Rita and Austin Turner, Stella and Tracy Beach, and Ellen and Mike Lassiter.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, along with a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Evelyn Sue Hatfield during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Sue (Redmon) Hatfield, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

