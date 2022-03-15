Eve Lipman, 100, Oak Ridge

In loving memory of Eve Lipman, age 100. We are saddened to announce her passing at home on March 13, 2022.

As a WW2 Veteran, originally from Minnesota, Eve served on active duty in the Navy as a Pharmacist Mate, 1st Class. Eve met and married her husband, Robert “Bob” Lipman, while he served on active duty in the Naval Civil Engineer Corps in Long Beach, California. Bob and Eve were married for 57 years.



In 1951, a recruiting team from the Oak Ridge Operations Office convinced the Lipman family to transfer to Oak Ridge, where Eve had been a resident ever since. She became an avid Tennessee Vols fan.



Eve’s hobbies included playing her accordion and organ and performing as a singer for the local chapter of the Sweet Adelines. She volunteered as a Red Cross Swimming Instructor at the municipal pool and also taught the neighborhood children to swim in her pool.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Lipman, parents John and Joan Rogers, sister, Agnes(David)Harding; brother, Roy(Mattie)Rogers, nephew, Ron Rogers; brother Glenn(Alice)Rogers, nieces Bonnie, Pam, and Dr.JoAnn Rogers, brother Woody Rogers; brother Fred(Vi) Rogers, sister-in-law, Carol Lipman; brother-in-law, Reuel (Mary) Lipman. She is survived by two daughters; Terrie(Grant)Colehour, and Peggy Lipman, grandson; Bob(Heidi) Colehour; great-grandsons; Braxton and Brody Colehour, granddaughter; Carol(Matt) Movre, great-granddaughters: Ava and Zara Movre, niece, Rachel(Mitch) Reiber, nephews; Bruce(Becky) and Woody Rogers and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.



Eve was especially fond of her wonderful neighbors, Bill and Johelen Stephenson, and David and Teresa Pogue. Eve appreciated and continually thanked her excellent medical care teams at Dispatch Health, Methodist Medical Center, and Covenant Hospice. Heartfelt gratitude to Dan Pope’s amazing Visiting Angels caregivers, Sarah Brooks and Cathy Wise, who bravely stayed with her while she was in the hospital, and Sandra Espinoza, her remarkable caregiver for more than 13 years. Sandra was like family and treated Eve like her own mother. Sandra’s loving spirit and kind dedication gave her the courage and energy to tend to Eve’s needs forming a special bond with her.



For more than 100 beautiful years, Eve brought immense happiness, love, and joy to the lives of those she touched. Her patriotism, wit, laughter, determination, and concern for others will never be forgotten. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. Hospice Chaplin, Rev. Ginny Bridges Ireland, will be officiating at Eve’s graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at noon on March 17.

