Eva Ann Deathridge Carney, Rockwood

Mrs. Eva Ann Deathridge Carney, age 82, of Rockwood, Tennessee transitioned to her Heavenly Home

on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born November 2, 1939, to the union of John Artimus and Nellie

(Stone) Deathridge. She grew up in Roane County, Tennessee, and moved to Rockwood when she

married Robert Eugene “Gene” Carney in 1962. Eva committed her life to Christ at a young age. She was

First Lady to her husband, Robert Carney at Pikeville A.M.E. Zion Church, and Euchee Chapel A.M.E.

Zion Church. She later became a faithful member of Speights Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockwood.

Eva was very devoted to her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining friends and family.

Eva loved making people laugh and being the life of the party. She also loved playing Spades and stayed

on the go as much as she could. Eva worked at Burlington Hosiery Mill for 12 years and retired as an

exceptional housekeeper for several families in Rockwood.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis Ann Carney; parents, John Artemus & Nellie (Stone)

Deathridge; husband, Robert Eugene “Gene” Carney; sisters, Christine Henley, Jessie Lea Arnwine, and

Pauline Arnwine; brothers, John H. Deathridge and Lewis Deathridge; brothers-in-law, William “Billy”

Arnwine, Rubin Lincoln “R.L.” Arnwine, James Carney, Charles Carney, and Frank Carney; sisters-in-law,

Juanita Gordon and Dorothy Childs; great-grandson, Quamary Cash Sawyer; and close nephew, Albert

Hawkins.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Her 2 Daughters: Linda (Jimmy) Penrose

Mary Carney

Step-Daughter: Rachel Wilkerson

Six Grandchildren: Jana` (Maxwell) Otubelu, LaQuinn Sawyer, LaKeisha Sawyer, LaStacia

Carney, Artimus Carney, and Sheldon Anderson

Eight Great Grandchildren: La Jada Sawyer, Anthony “Jo Jo” Carney, Landen Carney, LaQuinn

Sawyer, Jr., Simone Sawyer, Zaeden Carney, Harmony Sawyer, and John Sawyer

Sisters-in-law: Jessie Mae Hughes

Bessie Carney

Dear Friends: Jackie Johnson

Mary Brown

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and church family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans

Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans

Mortuary with Rev. Larry Woods, Pastor officiating, and Rev. Erica Haigler, eulogist. Committal services

and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is

available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Eva Ann Deathridge Carney.

