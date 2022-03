Elizabeth Diana Waldo Seiber, Kingston

Mrs. Elizabeth Diana Waldo Seiber, age 73 of Kingston, TN passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She attended Church of God Prophecy. She was born August 26, 1948, to Roy Franklin Waldo Sr. and Nora Presley Waldo in Harriman, TN. She is proceeded in death by: husband, Cliff Seiber; brothers, Louis Waldo, Billy Waldo, Roy Waldo Jr, and Larry Waldo; sister, Vera-Jo Carroll; daughters, Jackie Rucker and Cheryl Payne; and grandson, Skylar Al-Hussien. She is survived by:

Brother: Eddie Waldo

Sisters: Ruby Ledbetter and Louise Stinnett (Pete)

Daughters: Tammy Braden (Larry Ratliff)

Delores Buckholtz (John)

Grandkids: Timothy Braden (Amber)

Brandon Braden (Tabitha)

Troy Braden

Amber Braden

Nora Rucker (Josh Richardson)

Carley Rucker

Jamie Payne

Stacia Ashbrook

Matthew Campbell

And also survived by numerous Great-Grandkids.

The family will have a graveside service Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN at 3:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Seiber.

