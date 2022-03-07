Edna Fay Goins, 79

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Edna, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Edna Fay Goins, born August 7, 1942, passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with her family by her side. Edna enjoyed shopping with her sister Lucille, cooking, sewing, music, flowers, and spending time with her family.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Laura Sarten; husband Clyde Goins; brothers Herbert, Joe Curtis, Roy, Paul; sisters Betty and Loretta.

Edna is survived by her children Libby (Arthur) Burris of Clinton, Edward Goins of Harriman, Rena (Anthony) Barnett of Lenoir City

Grandchildren Nichole (Allen) Brooks of Oliver Springs, Brandon Goins of Oliver Springs, Dylan Goins of Clinton, Maria White of Rockwood, Caleb Barnett of Lenoir City, Bruce Ellis of Wartburg.

Great-Grandchildren Lindsay Lowery, Makinley Lowery, Kayden King, Bailey Goins.

Visitation will be Monday, March 7, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 8;00 with Pastor Sammy Loy and Bro. Neeley. officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Pisgah Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM with everyone meeting inside the church sanctuary. Pastor Sammy Loy will officiate the services.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Covenant HomeCare Hospice and Jackson Funeral Home for their care and compassion.

John 16:22 “Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

To leave a note for Edna’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guest book at Jackson Funeral services.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna, please visit our floral store.

