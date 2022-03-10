Earnest C. Andrews, Powell

Earnest C. Andrews, age 71 of Powell, passed away on March 6, 2022.

Earnest was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on cars but he cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and family the most.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delmas Andrews; mother, Ruby Andrews; brothers, Roy Andrews, Dalmas Andrews Jr., Jay Andrews, George Andrews, Clifford Andrews, and Ulysess Andrews.

Survivors include his wife, Rena Andrews; children, Beverly Andrews, Rebecca (Becky) and her husband James Gray; brothers, Floyd Andrews and Kenneth (Kenny) Andrews; sisters, Dorothy Carroll and husband Butch, Helen Qualls and husband James; grandchildren, Joseph (Joe) Gray and Rachel Gray; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A service will begin at 7 pm with Bro. Robbie Underwood officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Andrews family. www.Sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Earnest, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

