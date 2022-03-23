Douglas Lee Gray, Coalfield

Douglas Lee Gray, age 79, passed away March 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Woody Gray and Mamie DeHass McIntosh; son, Craig Gray; brothers-in-law: Herman (Mona) Davis, Calvin (Bobbie) Davis, Alvin Davis, and sisters-in-law: Billie (Tommy) Woods and Lois Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Davis Gray; daughter, Ginger (Tony) Keener; sister Janet Smith of Lexington, KY; brother-in-law, Jack Davis; daughter-in-law Chrissy Gray; grandchildren: Brock (Amanda) Keener, Brittany (Aaron) Hutchinson, Brent Keener, Brett (Emily) Keener, Chancellor (Chelsey) Gray, Christopher Gray, and Cody Gray; 9 great-grandchildren; special friends and caregivers: Marie Miller, Elizabeth Burns, Bobby Moon, and the Craig Family; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family sends a special thank you to everyone who stopped by to visit and sent well wishes to Doug during his life.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN with the funeral service to follow. The graveside will immediately follow at Western Cemetery in Coalfield, TN

