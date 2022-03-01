Dorothy T. May, Coalfield

Dorothy T. May, age 80 of Coalfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

She loved attending church and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She was secretary/treasurer at Ft. Mountain Baptist Church for many years.

Dorothy was the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Coalfield School.

She enjoyed reading as a pastime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucille Turpin;

Sister, Josie Bell.

She is survived by her husband, Archie May of Coalfield;

Son, Keven May and wife Shannon;

Grandchildren, Travis and Ashlyn May;

Sisters, Faye (Don) Pride of Rockwood, Flossie Browning of Coalfield, and Mossie (James) Byrge of Oliver Springs;

Brothers, Bud  (Pauline) Turpin of Foley, Alabama, Frank Turpin of Wartburg, Bobby (Jatuan) Turpin of Midway

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Coalfield. Visitation will be from 6-7:00 pm.  The funeral service to follow with Pastor Ottis Phillips officiating.

Graveside service will be on Friday, 11:00 am in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield.

