Dorothy C. Susak, 95, Lancing

Dorothy C. Susak passed away on March 9, 2022. 

She is survived by her children, Audrey Richardson, Dan Susak, Donny Susak, Frank Susak, Jr., Judy McPeters, and Michelle Randall along with a host of grandchildren. 

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lancing from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Sweeny officiating.  

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy C. Susak.

