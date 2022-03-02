Doretta (Billie) Marie George, Oak Ridge

GEORGE, DORETTA (BILLIE) MARIE – age 87 of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at NHC Healthcare Oak Ridge. Mrs. George was born September 1, 1929, in Mascoutah, IL to the late Richard Knapp and Loretta Clara Graul. Known as Billie, she was a wonderful, supportive Air Force wife and a great, caring mom. She managed the family through a countless number of moves across multiple continents and camping across the entire U.S in a red Volkswagen camper van, twice. When it came time to settle down from the military, Derby, KS became home for 16 years. She had a knack for talking, no one was a stranger, and she was always willing to help someone out. She performed a variety of jobs, from working at Andy Dandy’s hotdog stand, to dry cleaning; from cooking in a nursing home to cooking at a daycare. Billie and her husband moved to Oak Ridge in 1991. They fell in love with Oak Ridge and its people. They decided this was home and where they would stay for eternity.

Billie was preceded in death by husband Robert F. George, daughter Scherry M. George, and granddaughter Hannah Shae George. She is survived by her brother Leon Knapp of Mascoutah, Il; three sons, Michael R. George and wife Elizabeth of Wichita, KS, Robert S. George and wife Natalie of Wichita, KS, and Dean M. George and wife Alyssa of Euless, TX; two daughters Deanne M. Oster and husband Clyde of Wichita, KS, and Patricia L. George of Wichita, KS; numerous beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.

The funeral will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 at St Mary’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. Online messages of love and fond memories may be sent to: www.mottmckameyfh.com Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge for the George family.

