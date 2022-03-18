Donna Lynn Carrol, Rockwood

Donna Lynn Carrol, age 47 of Rockwood, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 1st, 2022. Donna obtained an associate degree in Business from Roane State Community College. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Rockwood. Donna enjoyed knitting, photography, and making people laugh by telling them jokes. She worked at the Michael Dunn Center. She loved her job and her friends.

She is preceded in death by her father: Clarence Carroll and her mother: Barbara Beaird Carroll.

She is survived by her brother: William E. Carroll (Rockwood), her aunt: Sharon Beaird Melon, and Uncle George Mellon (Knoxville), numerous cousins from the Carroll, Melon, and Miller families as well as countless friends who are left behind to treasure her memory. Special thanks to the staff at Jefferson Memorial Hospital and her church family, The Church of Christ in Rockwood.

We will be having a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm ET at Linden Baptist Church, 2341 Jefferson Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 with Pastor Jerry Wright officiating. A graveside service will follow at approximately 4:30 pm ET in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Donna Lynn Carrol.

