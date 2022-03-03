Donna Kaye Harmon, 74

Donna Kaye Harmon, age 74, passed away at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top, TN, on February 28, 2022. She was a member of His Hands Reaching Worship Center of Clinton, TN. Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She ran the bus ministry at Clinton Church of God for many years. She touched many lives during that ministry. She would often see her “Kids” when she was out and about town, they would call out to her and hug her. She was a faithful witness for the Lord, often giving her testimony to others at Summit View. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her bible.

Donna is preceded by her parents, Theodore, and Elsie Schillings, and sister, Linda Marlow. She is survived by her husband, Frank H Harmon of Clinton, TN; daughters, Deborah Harmon of Clinton, TN, Monica Jackson of Knoxville, TN, Jessica Jones (Glyn) of Clinton, TN, grandchildren, Katrina Gunter, Maegan Dabney, Alisha Harmon, Matthew Jackson, Eric Jones, Samantha Ballard, Destiny Jones, Brooklynn Jones, Shaynna Jones, David Jones, Daniel Jones, Dewayne Jones; great-grandchildren, Braylin Mclamore, Jace Dabney, Chance Dabney, Lelynn Smallwood, Madelynn Smallwood.

A Celebration of Life for Donna will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at His Hands Reaching Worship Center in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary LLC, of Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

