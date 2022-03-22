Donald Chris Hodge, Harriman

Mr. Donald Chris Hodge, age 64 of Harriman passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Chris loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lester & Peggy Hodge.

Grandson: Jasper Hodge.

He is survived by son & daughter-in-law: Dakota & Janice Hodge.

Two stepsons: Brandon Drinnon and Mathew Earley.

Three grandchildren: Deianira, Madalynn, and Camden Hodge.

Special niece: Leann McKinney.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Johnny Delaney officiating. Graveside service will be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Chris Hodge.

