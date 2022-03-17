Director calls Roane State free dental clinic a ‘true success’

Put on hold for two years because of the pandemic, the reopening of Roane State’s Community Dental Health Clinic was a “true success,” said Melinda Gill, director the community college’s dental hygiene program.

“I cannot stress enough how very proud I am of our dental hygiene students,” Gill wrote in an email to college administrators.

The clinic was held last month and 15 patients from four counties received free dental services during the four-hour event.

Serving as mentors to 10 second-year students and five first-year students were five dental hygienists from the community. A local dentist also volunteered his time.

Among the services that were provided were 21 extractions, 22 x-rays, and eight dental hygiene cleanings.

The next free clinic will be from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 23, and there’s already a large waiting list of patients to be seen.

Gill said it’s hoped that more free clinics will be held during the upcoming fall semester.

The Roane State Dental Hygiene Clinic can be reached by phone at (865) 481-2016. For more information on the RSCC Dental Hygiene Program, visit roanestate.edu/dentalhygiene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

