David Ronald “Ronnie” Armes, 73

David Ronald “Ronnie” Armes, son of Pete and Imogene Freels Armes passed away on March 3, 2022, at the age of 73. A U.S. Marine Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam where he received three Purple Hearts during the conduct of over a dozen combat operations.

After his military duties, he bought, operated, and later sold The Brewery in Kingston before working temporarily for a cross-country trucking company. Upon completion of his college studies, he worked in the hospital engineering and maintenance field as the Director of Plant Operations at Southwestern General Hospital in El Paso, Texas, Director of Engineering at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, and Department Head for Engineering and Planning at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.

Upon his retirement and prior to his deteriorating health, he was active in the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Smokey Mountain Chapter and a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans.

Visitation will begin at Davis Funeral in Harriman on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm, faith services led by Brother Buster Armes at 2:00 pm, and graveside Military Burial Honors at Roane County Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran’s organization in memory of RONNIE ARMES.

