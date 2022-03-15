David “Dave” Kable, “C.B. Man”, Rockwood

Mr. David “Dave” Kable, “C.B. Man”, age 66, a resident of the Westel Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on December 16, 1955, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He and his family later moved to the United States, and he waited with extreme anticipation until he reached the required age to become a U.S. Citizen. His devout patriotism and his love and devotion for America remained his entire life. Dave attended the Bible Methodist Church in Rockwood and a house church in Dayton, Tennessee where he enjoyed attending the Bill of Rights Banquet. Many people knew Dave as “C.B. Man”, being well known all over the country repairing radios, especially for truckers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus & Violet Kable; several infant brothers and sisters; grandmother, Anne Kaptein; and father-in-law, Adrian Cates.

Survivors include:

Beloved Wife of 25 ½ years: Debby Kable of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Daniel Kable of Wickliffe, OH

Sisters: Lisa Bonsiginore (Joe) of Solon, OH

Debra Nohra of Solon, OH

Mother-in-law: Eleanor Cates of Rockwood, TN

Brothers-in-law: Kenny Long (Patty) of Rockwood, TN

John Cates (fiancée, Angie Edmonds) of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Dale Chapman officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:00 noon in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

