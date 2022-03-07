County boards seeking members; apply by 5 p.m. March 15th

CLINTON – Applications are being this week accepted to expired terms on the Anderson County Conservation Board, the Regional Solid Waste Planning Board, and the Anderson County Regional Planning Commission.

The Conservation Board oversees operations of the county parks. Members are appointed by the County Mayor and confirmed by County Commission, and members (who must be Anderson County residents) serve five-year, staggered terms.

The Regional Solid Waste Planning Board sets the county’s plan for waste disposal, litter reduction and recycling, as required by state law. Membership consists of representatives from each of the county’s municipalities; the municipal representatives are selected by their cities and recommendations are made to the county mayor and confirmed by the County Commission. In particular, members are needed from Oliver Springs and Norris. Terms are six years in length.

The Regional Planning Commission makes decisions pertaining to residential and business growth in the county. Terms of service are four years in length.

Anyone interested in being considered to serve on the Conservation Board, the Solid Waste Planning Board, or the Planning Commission must complete an application and submit to the Anderson County Mayor’s Office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15th. Applications may be sent via e-mail at [email protected]. To obtain an application, you may visit the county website at andersoncountytn.gov or e-mail [email protected] for a copy of the appropriate application.

