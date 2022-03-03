Clinton PD Investigating After Man Sustains Gunshot Wound to Leg

Clinton Police are investigating after a man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.

Emergency crews were called to a location on Rolling Acres Lane in Clinton shortly before 7 pm Wednesday, and Anderson County EMS said on social media that a Clinton Police officer had applied a tourniquet to the leg of a male suffering from a single gunshot wound just before paramedics arrived. The victim was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Clinton Police described the victim on Thursday morning as “uncooperative” and say that detectives worked through the night investigating the incident and have obtained a search warrant for the mobile home where it is alleged to have occurred. As soon as we have more information, we will pass it along to you

