Clinton Annual Spring Cleanup Set for April 4th

The city of Clinton’s Public Works Department will hold the annual Spring Clean-Up Day on Monday, April 4th. This annual event traditionally starts on the first Monday of April, and this year is no exception. On that day, Public Works crews will collect items normally not picked up during regular household garbage collection and take them to the landfill. This is for household trash only, and no commercial items will be collected.

Residents should have their items for collection near their curb no later than 7 am, Monday, April 4th. Items should not block streets or sidewalks, or access to things like utility poles, water meters, fire
hydrants, or mailboxes. Crews will not be able to collect tires, building materials or remodeling debris, hazardous materials like paints, solvents, batteries and petroleum products, air conditioners, refrigerators, or freezers.

For more information, contact Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson at [email protected] or 865-457-6495. You can also visit the city’s website at www.clintontn.net.

