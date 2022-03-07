Charlotte D. Maxwell, Kingston

Charlotte D. Maxwell, age 83, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Signature Healthcare & Rehab Center in Spring City. She was born January 5, 1939, in Radford, Virginia, and played basketball for the Radford Bobcats in earlier years. She was a member of Radford Christian Church in Radford, Virginia. Charlotte had worked as an office secretary/check-in clerk for Clover Creamery in Virginia. She loved her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking, working crossword puzzles, and playing Yahtzee. She was also an avid bowler. Preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Thurman Akers; second husband, Hollis A. Maxwell; son, David Akers; parents, Harvey & Ruby DeHart; sister, DerylineHamilton; step-son, Ray Maxwell; step-daughter, Judy Brown.

SURVIVORS

Children​ ​​

Vickie Mills & husband, Larry of Harriman

​​​​Melissa Nabors & husband, Mike of Harriman

Robbie Akers of Knoxville

Cheryl Norman of Kingston

Grandchildren​​​

Jeremy Akers & wife, Ashley

​​​​Justin Mills

Jennifer Fritsch & husband, Bryan

​​​​Brandy Guinn & husband, Christopher

Sean Norman

​​​​Kayla Strange & husband, Cody

​​​​Erika Smith & husband, Dillon

​​​​Brenton Nabors, Lydia Nabors,

Olivia Akers

​​​​Cody Akers & wife, Marlea

​​​​Alexis Luna & husband, Joseph

Step-Children​​​

Linda Hill & husband, John of Rockwood

​​​​Teresa Hinkley & husband, Jerry of VA

​​​​Dorothy Maxwell of Sparta

​​​​Glenda Brown of Oakdale

​​​​Deb Hamby & husband, Wayne of Lancing

​​​​

Several great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren

Sisters​​

​​Louise Merrill of North Carolina

Peggy Osborne of Radford, VA

Sister-in-law​​​

Charlotte Boyd of Radford, VA

A host of extended family members and friends

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

