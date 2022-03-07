Charles “Chuck” Shadden, Wartburg

Charles “Chuck” Shadden 80, of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5th, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Shadden, and his parents, Herbert and Juanita Shadden.

He is survived by his children Erik Shadden, Jada Phipps, and her husband Jonathan, Damon Shadden, and his wife Michelle. His grandchildren Savannah Richardson and her husband Jeremy; McKayla, Maddison, Morgane Shadden, and Ryker Phipps; Great-grandchildren Beau and Aylah Richardson. His nephew Trevor Shadden and his wife Amanda.

We would also like to say a special thank you to Tommy and Heather Francis for their kindness shown to our Dad/Pappaw.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 7th, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Matt Ward officiating. Military Honors will follow provided by American Legion Post 149.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles “Chuck” Shadden.

