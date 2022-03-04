Caroline Snow Rader, Oak Ridge

Caroline Snow Rader passed away on March 3rd, 2022 at the age of 58, in her hometown of Oak Ridge, TN. She was a wife, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. Caroline was born to her parents, Sam and Ann Snow, on August 20th, 1963. She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1981 and from the University of Tennessee in 1987 with a degree in History and Education. She met her husband Patrick Neil Rader in 1983, and the two married on December 30th, 1983. Caroline dedicated her life to raising their three children. As her children grew older, Caroline spent her time substitute teaching for the Oak Ridge school system, as well as teaching at Glenwood Elementary School’s after-school tutoring program. Caring for children was her greatest joy. She will leave an indelible mark on her loved ones, and her absence will leave a hole in the hearts of her family and friends, particularly in the hearts of her children and grandchildren who cannot imagine a life in which they lack the refuge, solace, and comfort of their mother or “Marmee.” She was a comforter, nurturer, and a conversationalist. Few could match her ability to maintain a conversation. Her family members would do anything to have just one more conversation with her.

Caroline predeceases her husband Pat, who loved and cared for her through many years of illness; her loving parents Sam and Ann; her brother Allen Snow (Bryce); her three children, Laura Ashley Stiffler (Walter), Mary Beth McCue (Adam), and Patrick Samuel Rader (Sarah); stepson, Andrew Neil Rader (Lyndsay); and eleven grandchildren, Allison Paige Rader, Joshua Neil Rader, Abigail Brooke Rader, Walter Gaylord Stiffler V “Quinton,” Sophia Snow Stiffler, Whitman Ashley Stiffler, August Allen Stiffler, Jack Emmett McCue, Ivy Caroline McCue, Huck Rader McCue, and Patrick Michael Rader. Prior to her untimely death, Caroline was excitedly awaiting the birth of her twelfth “grandbaby,” George Rader. Her “grandbabies” brought her abundant joy, and there was nothing she loved more than spending time with them. Caroline was a devout Christian, who loved Jesus. She instilled her love for God in all three of her children. She loved reading historical fiction and watching all the television shows her son recommended to her. She instilled her love of reading in her grandchildren. Pawley’s Island, South Carolina was her favorite place in the world. She loved showering her family with affection. She was notorious for filling Christmas stockings to the brim for her children and grandchildren. Caroline leaves this world with an enormous legacy — her many grandchildren who will never forget their “Marmee.”

A graveside service for close friends and family will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6th. A visitation of friends will be held at First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7th, with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Caroline’s family requests that donations be made in her name and honor to the Lupus Foundation of America.

