Carol A. Cooper, Harriman

Carol A. Cooper, age 73 of Harriman, TN passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home. Carol was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church she was a child of God. Carol loved fishing, sewing, and making rescue bears for children in need. She was a kind and caring person who never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Patsy Hauber.

Survived by husband of 33 years Kenneth Cooper of Harriman, sisters Pat and Keith Morris of Atlanta, GA, Mary Beth and Phil Pichotta of Milford, Connecticut. Best friends Vicki Heidle of Clinton, Dottie Abernathe of Mississippi, Sandy Bartlett of Harriman, and many other friends.

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Oak Ridge with Pastor Steve Sherman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Cooper Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carol A. Cooper please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

