Carl Ruben Gardner, Rockwood

Carl Ruben Gardner, age 94 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on January 12th, 1928, in Rockwood. He was the former owner and President at Rockwood Iron and Metal, and he was also a former Chief Deputy at the Roane County Sherriff’s Office under Sherriff Herbert Stanley. He is preceded in death by his wife: Clara Gardner; Sons: Kerry Wayne Gardner, Christopher Michael Gardner; Parents: Bill & Amy Gardner; and Brothers: Richard Gardner and Wayne Gardner. He is survived by:

Son: Richard Van “Dickey” Gardner of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Crystal Gayle Gardner Simpson (James) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Kie Gardner, Dylan Van Gardner, Amy Cortese, Cameron Webster, Evan Wayne Gardner, Tommy Gardner, Keri Laken Nelson, Cash R. Simpson, Connor Simpson, Lily Bell Simpson

Great Grandchildren: Lincoln F. Cortese, Lyla Gardner, Cara Gardner, Kash Webster, Kolt Webster, Mattie Webster, Jasper Van Gardner

And a host of other extended family members and friends.

Cremation services have been arranged and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Carl Ruben Gardner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

