Carl Reece Kesterson, Clinton

News Department 32 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Carl Reece Kesterson born September 10, 1934, in Clinton TN.  He was called home Monday, March 7th, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.   

Carl was preceded in death by: his parents, Hubert and Acie Kesterson, beloved son, Billy Kesterson, and beloved grandson, Weston Mitchell; sisters, Dorothea Kesterson and Lougene Reddell, brothers, Curtis Daniel and Melvin Kesterson.     

He is survived by: Devoted wife of 55 years, Nola Juanita Kesterson; his children, Deborah Richard (Amy Krause) of Austin, TX, Resa Kesterson of Clinton, TN, Angela (Dennis) Pemberton of Clinton, TN, Karri (Eugene) McKamey of Jacksboro, TN, Bobby (Danielle) Kesterson of Clinton, TN, and three stepchildren; brothers, Robert Kesterson of Leesburg, Florida, and Larry Kesterson of Clinton, TN. Grandchildren, Joseph (Mandy) Richard, Loren (Jason) Webber, Miranda (Seth) Stout, Tyler (Camille) Dishman, and Traci (Ron) Meredith.  Great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kasen, and Camden Richard, Michaela, Kaden and Briley Webber, Taylor Mitchell, Shawn, and Emi Stout, Brandon Stout, Leighton McKamey, Destini Morgan, and Demi Moore. Great-great grandchildren, Tyson and Dawson Stout, and Dylanie Traverse.  

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 12th, 2022, at 1 PM, at Clinton First Wesleyan Church, 821 Fowler St. Clinton, TN. Funeral arrangement under the care of Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN. 

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carl Kesterson, please visit our flower store.

About News Department

Check Also

Wanda Mason Podeweltz, 89

Wanda Mason Podeweltz. age 89, passed away, on March 5th, 2022, at her home after …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: