Carl Reece Kesterson, Clinton

Carl Reece Kesterson born September 10, 1934, in Clinton TN. He was called home Monday, March 7th, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.

Carl was preceded in death by: his parents, Hubert and Acie Kesterson, beloved son, Billy Kesterson, and beloved grandson, Weston Mitchell; sisters, Dorothea Kesterson and Lougene Reddell, brothers, Curtis Daniel and Melvin Kesterson.

He is survived by: Devoted wife of 55 years, Nola Juanita Kesterson; his children, Deborah Richard (Amy Krause) of Austin, TX, Resa Kesterson of Clinton, TN, Angela (Dennis) Pemberton of Clinton, TN, Karri (Eugene) McKamey of Jacksboro, TN, Bobby (Danielle) Kesterson of Clinton, TN, and three stepchildren; brothers, Robert Kesterson of Leesburg, Florida, and Larry Kesterson of Clinton, TN. Grandchildren, Joseph (Mandy) Richard, Loren (Jason) Webber, Miranda (Seth) Stout, Tyler (Camille) Dishman, and Traci (Ron) Meredith. Great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kasen, and Camden Richard, Michaela, Kaden and Briley Webber, Taylor Mitchell, Shawn, and Emi Stout, Brandon Stout, Leighton McKamey, Destini Morgan, and Demi Moore. Great-great grandchildren, Tyson and Dawson Stout, and Dylanie Traverse.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 12th, 2022, at 1 PM, at Clinton First Wesleyan Church, 821 Fowler St. Clinton, TN. Funeral arrangement under the care of Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN.

