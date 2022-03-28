Bulla Maie Vickery, 84

Bulla Maie Vickery, age 84, passed away at NHC of Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, March 26th, 2022. Bulla was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She loved going to church, cooking, sewing, doing yard work, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Bulla is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lillie McGill; husband, William Vickery; sons, Charles M. Vickery, William Arnold Vickery, and Lawrence R. Vickery; brothers, Paul McGill and Conley McGill.

She is survived by her son, Micky Vickery and wife Barbara of Clinton, TN; brothers, James “Doc” McGill and wife Helen of Clinton, TN, Oscar Clyde McGill of Michigan; sisters, Etta Daugherty of Heiskell, TN, and Maudie “Mutt” Robinson of Michigan; life partner, Mitchel Holden; step-granddaughter Megan Franse; great-grandchildren, Braxton Holden, Michael Anthony Riner, and Katlynn Nichole Riner; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda Wilson, Loretta Mustin, Jack, and Brenda Shelton; special companion “Buddy”.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Rev. Matthew Thompson will be officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the TN Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s Hospital. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Bulla Vickery, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

