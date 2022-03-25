Bryan K. Wilson, Wartburg

Mr. Bryan K. Wilson, age 58 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: William and Mae Wilson, and Thomas E. and Irene Davis.

And his brother-in-law: T.Q. “Buzz” Heidel.

He is survived by his parents: Charles “Dickey” and Mary Jo Wilson.

His brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Angela Reece Wilson.

His sister: Teresa Heidel.

His niece: Amy Wilson.

And his nephew: Andrew and wife Rujuta Wilson and their children Ayan and Riann Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bryan K. Wilson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

