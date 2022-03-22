Board Votes to Hire Russell Jenkins as Next Director of Schools

In a special called session of The Board of Education for Roane County on Monday decided in a 7 to 3 vote to not hire a search firm to look for a new schools director, now that current Schools Director Dr. Ladonna McFall is retiring. but to vote to hire one of their own as the new director.

The Roane County Board of Education voted to enter into negotiations with 26-year employee Russell Jenkins after a motion was placed on the floor by board member Mike Miller to enter into negotiations with Jenkins, an amendment to the motion was placed on the floor for a vote from board member Nancy Hamilton to name 46 year veteran of the school system Jody McCloud as interim director until a search committee could be established to seek a new schools director, but Her Amendment failed. Back to the original motion by Board member Miller to enter into negotiations with Jenkins, that was approved. Sam Cox, Chairman of the Roane County Board of Education will now get with Mr. Jenkins and come up with a four-year contract and then bring back the agreement to the full board for a vote in a future special called session.

Current school’s director Dr. Ladonna McFall is retiring and her last day will be at the end of the school year, and if the contract with Russell Jenkins is approved by the board it will go into effect July 1st 2022.

Jenkins currently serves in the administrative office of the Roane County School System, also served 6 years as a special education teacher at Harriman Middle school. Served 5 years as principal in Harriman, and he is now currently working in the main office as a key assistant to the Director.

