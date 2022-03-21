Betty Saunders Cooper, Clinton

Betty Saunders Cooper, age 91, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Continuum Courtyard, Oak Ridge, TN. She had been a resident of Clinton since early childhood. She was a member of First Baptist Church Clinton and had previously been a long-time member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She was a retired dental assistant with over 40 years of service. She was the daughter of the late Roy D. Saunders, Sr., and Mamie Lois Severt Saunders.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James William Cooper; grandchild, Kelly Kay Cooper; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy D. Saunders, Jr. (wife Lana) and Joe D. Saunders (wife Marsha); brothers-in-law, Marshall Hackworth, and Frank Carey. Survivors are daughter, Rebecca Diane Geigerman of Fernandina Beach, Florida; sons, R. Wayne Cooper, and wife, Patricia of Jekyll Island, Georgia; Wendell K. Cooper and wife, Donna of Powell, TN; grandchildren, Ivan G. Geigerman of Florida, Lt. Colonel United States Air Force Casey W. Cooper of Ohio, and William C. Cooper (wife Melissa) of Florida; sisters, Peggy Saunders Hackworth and Jane Saunders Carey both of Clinton, TN; brothers, Bill D. Saunders (wife Linda) of Nashville, TN, Robert L. Saunders (wife Imogene) of Clinton, TN; several nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

A private family service will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Homes chapel, Clinton, TN on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with Senior Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Interment to follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, For CSC, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. The family would like to especially thank Vicky Donald and all the staff at Continuum Courtyard for the exceptional care they offered our loved ones over the last several years. Holley-Gamble Funeral Homes is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

