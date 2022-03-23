Betty Kelley Poland, Rockwood

Mrs. Betty Kelley Poland, age 88, a resident of the Daysville Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born May 11, 1933, in the Waldensia Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Mrs. Poland was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church and was retired from Kayser-Roth Hosiery Mill in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil R. Kelley and Elva Newton Aytes Kelley; husband, Ralph E. Poland; brother, Ernest Kelley; sisters, Eula Kelley, Dimple Kelley, and Mary Brewer; and nephew, James Barr.

Survivors include:

Niece: Janie (Ted) Monday of Crossville, TN

Great Nephews: Andy York of Crossville, TN

Levi (Courtney) York of Crossville, TN

Great Niece: Gracie Swallows of Crossville, TN

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 2:45 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

