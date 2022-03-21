Betsy Kay Robinson, Clinton

Jesus gently led Betsy Kay Robinson of Clinton, TN to her eternal home Friday, March 18, 2022, three days after her 84th birthday. Betsy was born on March 15, 1938, in Spring City, Tennessee. She was adopted by Charles William and Georgia Kay Porter. Her mother later remarried Raymond Robinson who adopted Betsy and changed her last name.

The family moved to Clinton in 1942 where Betsy attended Clinton schools, graduating in 1956. While in school, Betsy played trombone and baritone in the Clinton High School Band. She enjoyed playing on the girls’ basketball and volleyball teams as well.

Betsy was baptized at the age of 16 and attended First Baptist Church of Clinton. In later years she became a member of the Gideon-Madonna Class and sang with the XYZ/ Primetime Senior Singers. A few weeks ago, Betsy sweetly confirmed her trust in Jesus to save her by the power of His death and resurrection, and to give her a home with Him in Heaven.

Betsy gained a broad knowledge of the world as a young woman through participating as a Ham Radio listener who reported to the countries around the world which broadcast programs that she received. In return for her reception reports, the broadcasters sent cards and gifts to her. She then studied the people and culture of each country. With her insatiable appetite for learning, Betsy later became a valuable Clinton Library Volunteer.

After graduation, Betsy was employed at several jobs until she began to work with her mother as a seamstress where she then honed her quilting and embroidery skills into artistry. Many of her original creations became nationwide award-winning pieces, one of which she donated to the Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville. Another of her quilts hangs in the Clinton Library. She designed and published a book on embroidery. An embroidered representation of the Clinton train depot is on display in the Clinton Court House. Betsy also developed her talent of sketching mostly botanicals and birds, winning many awards for her work. Her home flower garden was regularly featured in the Courier. Hers was a singular focus on creating beauty to share with those around her.

An avid swimmer at the Clinton Community Center, Betsy participated in the yearly Senior Olympics in Gatlinburg earning as many as 7 medals each year. She also performed with a clogging dance group for the 1982 World Fair. Betsy earned her fair share of track & field medals in senior competitions.

As an active member of Clinton Timely Topics, Betsy served as historian, creating yearly scrapbooks for each president. Her love of flower gardening led her to join Garden Group 2, where she served as Chairman for several years creating interesting programs. Betsy employed her sketching/ photography skills to create member handbook covers. She also donated her artwork to raise money for the group’s scholarship program.

Betsy – well known for her wide array of hats – was rarely seen without one! For all who loved her, Betsy will be remembered for her gentle ways, dry wit, and the beauty she created to share with us all – the greatest beauty being Betsy herself.

Betsy is preceded in death by her beloved parents, brother, and sister. Our deep condolences to the Williams family of Liberty Hill, TX who survive her.

Betsy’s visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 pm, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Danny Chisholm and Rev. LT Carden officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

