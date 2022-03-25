Bert W. Brewer, 83

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Bert W. Brewer, age 83, passed away on March 23, 2022. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Bert loved his church and being involved in various projects, especially working with the children. He was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. Bert was preceded in death by parents, Alton & Arnie Brewer; brothers, Mark Brewer & wife, Kay, and Bruce Brewer; and sisters, Doris Moore & husband, Jess, “Lullie” Adams & husband, Jimmy, and Lois “Boots” Hoover. Survivors include loving wife of 62 years, Wilda Dean Brewer; children, Kimberly Brewer and Ginger Brewer; special family friend, Traci Carver; sister-in-law, Peggy Brewer; and brother-in-law, John Hoover.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate or the Shriner’s Hospital at https://lovetotherescue.org/.

The family will receive friends 11 am-12:30 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services to be held at 12:30 pm with Dr. Don Long officiating. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bert, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Shirley Ann Swindler, Rockwood

Shirley Ann Swindler age 75 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: