Bert W. Brewer, 83

Bert W. Brewer, age 83, passed away on March 23, 2022. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Bert loved his church and being involved in various projects, especially working with the children. He was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. Bert was preceded in death by parents, Alton & Arnie Brewer; brothers, Mark Brewer & wife, Kay, and Bruce Brewer; and sisters, Doris Moore & husband, Jess, “Lullie” Adams & husband, Jimmy, and Lois “Boots” Hoover. Survivors include loving wife of 62 years, Wilda Dean Brewer; children, Kimberly Brewer and Ginger Brewer; special family friend, Traci Carver; sister-in-law, Peggy Brewer; and brother-in-law, John Hoover.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate or the Shriner’s Hospital at https://lovetotherescue.org/.

The family will receive friends 11 am-12:30 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services to be held at 12:30 pm with Dr. Don Long officiating. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

