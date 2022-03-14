Benton Harry Smith, Oakdale

Mr. Benton Harry Smith, age 73, a resident of the Pine Orchard Community of Oakdale, Tennessee was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home. Benton was born May 24, 1948, in Oakdale (Pine Orchard), Tennessee to Harry and Lois (Byrd) Smith. He was a member of the Boswell Chapel Baptist Church in Oakdale and was a retired equipment operator and utility worker with Rockwood Water and Gas Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry & Lois Smith; sisters, Donna Davidson and Carolyn Smith; and son-in-law, Marty Gibbs.

Survivors include:

Wife of 52 years: Katherine Smith of Oakdale, TN

Children: Amy Gibbs of Oakdale, TN

Gregory (Valerie) Smith of Cookeville, TN

Todd (April) Smith of Oakdale, TN

Sisters: Christine (Randy) Chapman of Oakdale, TN

Kay (Tim) Johnson of Oakdale, TN

Grandchildren: Josh Smith (Marli), Jared Smith, Carlie Smith, Brianna Smith, Sarah Smith, and Rachel Smith

And many other relatives, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Pine Orchard Cemetery (New Section) in Oakdale, Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

