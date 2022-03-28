Benny Carden, Norris

Benny Carden, age 78 of Norris passed away at Park West Medical Center on Thursday, March 24th, 2022. He was a much-loved husband, father, papaw, and great grandfather. Further, he was a friend and advisor to us all. He enjoyed reminiscing on old memories as well as making new ones with so many. He enjoyed trips and traveling with his beloved wife. He enjoyed hunting with his son or discussing the latest Tennessee basketball game with his daughter. He never passed up an opportunity to teach a life lesson to his grandson and granddaughter. Benny served the city of Norris as Norris water superintendent and city manager for a combined greater than 40 years. He was a devoted and committed public servant and master of his craft. He enjoyed serving as an advisor and consultant even years after his retirement and many of his friendships persisted beyond his tenor there. He was a devoted member and deacon of Norris First Baptist Church where he met lifelong friends and created meaningful relationships with an amazing minister (David Seiber), song-leader (John Alvis), and numerous fellow deacons and other church members. He was an avid outdoorsman, a hiker, a fisherman, and hunter of elk, turkey, whitetail deer, and wild boar. In his spare time, you could find him in the Norris watershed hunting morel mushrooms, viewing wildflowers, or walking Songbird Trail assuming a Tennessee game wasn’t on television.

He was preceded in death by; Parents, William Claude and Margaret Ethel McCoy Carden; Sister Doris Sprankles and husband Lloyd “Bud”; Sister Anna Hicks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty of Norris; Son Monty Carden of Andersonville; Daughter Misty Peters and husband Shane of Oliver Springs; Grandchildren Tyler Irwin and wife Kayla and granddaughter Kyra Carden; Two precious great-granddaughters; Brother, J.C. Carden, and wife Jeanne; Many nieces and nephews; Best friends Dennis Day and Tony Wilkerson.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Norris First Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM, on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Norris First Baptist Church with Pastor David Seiber and Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating. The graveside service will be held at 6:00 PM, on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Norris Memorial Gardens. You may also view Benny’s guestbook online

