Beginning Knitting Class – Harriman City Library

Beginning Knitting Class at the Harriman Public Library, Tuesday, March 29th, at 5:30. Come and have fun learning something new! Pre-register at the Library. $5.00 at registration the $5.00 will be given back the night of the class. This helps with getting supplies.
