Ashley Marie West, 36, Rocky Top

Ashley Marie West, age 36 of Rocky Top passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, in Rossford, Ohio. She was born April 8, 1985, in Stockbridge, GA, and was of the Baptist faith. Ashley loved drawing, crafting, animals, and spending time with her kids and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Greg Heaton and Teresa West Phillips, grandparents, Bill & Dorothy Heaton, grandfather, Virgil West.

Survivors Include: Grandparents, Launa West, Joe Mac Chase, step-dad, Irvin Phillips, brothers, Zachery & Eric Phillips, sons, Caden Price, Braxton West, and Bentley Settles, Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Cousins.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, March 18, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

