Anita Marie Hall, Harriman

Anita Marie Hall, age 69, of Harriman passed away peacefully at her home in Mossy Grove, on March 29, 2022. Anita loved music and had always been about family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Timberline & Betty Hall, and sister, Candie Hardwick.

She is survived by her children, Angela Nelson, Jim Simmers, and Jamie Wright; brothers, Randy Hall, Rickey Hall, Tom Hall, Wayne Hall, George Hall, Darrell Hall, Leonard Hall, and Harold Hall; sisters, Julie Neal, Lois Hall, and Karen Brummet; grandchildren, Hayley, Terra, Alexandria Nelson, Jadyn & Paisley Wright, Ashleigh Simmers, and Lukas Stewart and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends on April 2, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Randall Landrum. Interment will follow in the Forrestner Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anita Marie Hall.

