Amanda “Amy” Jones Gray, Rockwood

Amanda “Amy” Jones Gray, age 39 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, after a long fight with Covid-19. She was born on May 18th, 1982, in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter. She was a tireless advocate for children in danger. She was the head of abuse investigations with the DCS in Roane County, along with being the supervisor of 4 different counties with the DCS. She was the team leader of the Severe Abuse Investigations and a team member of CPIT for the 9th judicial district. Amanda also loved to cook and bake. She was an amazing chef in her own right. She also loved entertaining guests, as she was an all-consuming party planner. She was a graduate of Roane County High School in Kingston and got her bachelor’s degree in Pre-Law from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a loving dog mom as well to her pups: Vader, Finn, and Chewy. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Noah & Minnie Jones, George Whittaker; and Mother-in-law: Patricia McLees. She is survived by:

Husband: Dwayne Gray

Children: Genevieve “Gena” Gray

Nicole Thompson

Parents: Mitchell & Stacy Jones

Brothers: Jeremy Jones

Kevin Jones (Molly)

Grandmother: Ruby Whittaker

And several other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Child Advocacy Center in Lenoir City (www. Kidsfirsttn.org) PO Box 928 Lenoir City, TN 37771. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Amanda Jones Gray.

