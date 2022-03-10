Albert G. Burris Jr, Rocky Top

Albert G. Burris, Jr. age 78 of Rocky Top, TN passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Turkey Creek Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1943, in Briceville, TN to Albert G., Sr., and Emma Lee Roysden Burris. Albert enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Burris Braden, brothers, James Clayton Burris and Alvin “Chank” Burris, sisters, Evelyn Hayes and Lillie Mae Roldan.

Survivors include Wife, Vicky L. Burris, daughter, Brittany Burris, and son-in-law Nick Phillips, granddaughters, Katlynn Copeland and husband Braden, Kelsey Braden and David Goss, brother, Johnny Burris. Albert also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Albert will be cremated following his Funeral Service.

