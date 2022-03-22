ACSO INVESTIGATING ROCKY TOP SHOOTING

Brad Jones 1 min ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched yesterday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m. to the area of Nelson’s Concrete in Rocky Top for suspicious activity. Upon Deputy Stephen Carroll’s arrival, he located an individual matching the description given by the caller and was later identified as James Ivey. Ivey, 37, of Rocky Top was arrested for two outstanding warrants. Shortly after, dispatch notified Deputy Carroll of receiving a call of shots fired at the Nelson’s Concrete Plant. Deputy Carroll, along with other ACSO deputies, responded to the scene where the plant owner was present. The owner stated an individual was inside one of his buildings and charged after him multiple times. He advised he fired his weapon toward the subject but was unsure if he had hit him after the male subject left the plant. ACSO K-9, Weasel, was deployed and quickly located a male subject on the banks of the railroad tracks near the concrete plant. The male subject was identified as Jeremy Strong who was lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. Strong was transported to UT Medical Center via Lifestar and is in stable condition. James Ivey was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility and is still incarcerated with a $10,000 bond.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State faculty member earns East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame recognition

By Bob FowlerRoane State staff writer A Roane State associate professor of English who has …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: