ACSO INVESTIGATING ROCKY TOP SHOOTING

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched yesterday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m. to the area of Nelson’s Concrete in Rocky Top for suspicious activity. Upon Deputy Stephen Carroll’s arrival, he located an individual matching the description given by the caller and was later identified as James Ivey. Ivey, 37, of Rocky Top was arrested for two outstanding warrants. Shortly after, dispatch notified Deputy Carroll of receiving a call of shots fired at the Nelson’s Concrete Plant. Deputy Carroll, along with other ACSO deputies, responded to the scene where the plant owner was present. The owner stated an individual was inside one of his buildings and charged after him multiple times. He advised he fired his weapon toward the subject but was unsure if he had hit him after the male subject left the plant. ACSO K-9, Weasel, was deployed and quickly located a male subject on the banks of the railroad tracks near the concrete plant. The male subject was identified as Jeremy Strong who was lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. Strong was transported to UT Medical Center via Lifestar and is in stable condition. James Ivey was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility and is still incarcerated with a $10,000 bond.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

